Taylor Momsen remembers playing Cindy Lou Who 20 years later

Taylor Momsen had a formative musical experience while filming “How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

“The thing that I remember the most that probably resonated with me to this day as an adult was the first time that I went into a recording studio and got to work with the amazing James Horner. And I'll never forget walking into this beautiful studio, with this immaculate console in front of me, and putting headphones on and singing into a microphone for the first time, singing ‘Where Are You Christmas.'"

Momsen was only 7 years old when she played Cindy Lou Who in the 2000 film.

“That was such an impactful moment in my life because it made me go, ‘I wanna make music for the rest of my life. I love being' in a recording studio.’”

Momsen still has that music bug, as a member of the Pretty Reckless. The band has a new single out called “Death By Rock And Roll,” and the group has a new album of the same title coming out in the new year.

“I'm really excited for people to hear it because I think we really created something special,” she said.

She’s grateful that her work on “The Grinch” sparked her first interest in music. She had some other firsts on set - it was her first time wearing a wig, fake teeth and fake eyelashes.

“I'm in my bedroom singing ‘Where Are You Christmas’ with the flashlight. I mean, essentially, that was my first music video. So I always get a kick out of that. And I remember thinking that was a really fun scene to film.”

Another standout moment was getting to work alongside Jim Carrey, who played the Grinch.

“(Carrey) is incomparable. I remember him being so kind, so concerned, but so methodical with what he was doing. Even at that young of an age, I remember watching him and going, 'I'm watching an artist right now at work.'”

She says the movie might even be a classic now, 20 years later.

“I think that people love ‘The Grinch’ just simply because the core of the story is so sweet and it's so heartwarming and it has such a good message. Aside from how amazing Jim Carrey's performance is and the theatrics that went into the shoot, just the way the film looks and moves and is edited is amazing in its own right.”

She feels the message of the movie is something that everyone can relate to in some way and she feels lucky to be a part of it.

“The fact that it comes back around every year - I think it's something to look forward to. And I think it just kinda brings happiness and joy to anyone who watches it.”

For more with Momsen, including her memories on set while filming, watch the video above.