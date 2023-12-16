Taylor Lautner shares insight into his breakup with Taylor Swift

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Taylor Swift was the heartbreaker in her months-long relationship to Taylor Lautner, the “Twilight” star revealed.

As a guest with his wife, also named Taylor Lautner, on an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast released Dec. 13, the actor spoke about his time dating Swift.

Host Alex Cooper asked Taylor Lautner how him and Swift have been able to maintain a friendship after dating for several months in 2009 and 2010.

“I think when you respect somebody, for who they are in their soul, it allows you to move on, forgive and continue that love in a different way,” Taylor Lautner said. “And thankfully, we had that.”

However, he explained that after breaking up with Swift, when he was 18 and she was about 20 or 21, they “did fall out of touch and we didn’t talk for a while.”

“But I’ve always had the deepest respect for who she is as a person before anything else,” he continued. “So, it’s been really fantastic over the past year. I mean, honestly, I would say one of the greater things to happen in my life over the last year is the rekindling of our friendship because she just is ... just a wonderful human. And she’s pretty great to have in your life.”

Cooper cut to the chase though, asking the actor to clarify that it was Swift who ended things with him years ago.

Hesitating at first, he finally recalled with a laugh, “Yes, absolutely. I’m thinking back on exactly what happened, but nope, yeah, she did.”

Later in the chat, Cooper informed Taylor Lautner that Swifties have named him “Taylor Swift’s best ex,” to which he responded, “Is that real? I’ll take it.”

She also began singing Swift’s iconic ballad, “Back to December,” which is rumored to be about their split. The actor called the song “a good one.”

Turning to his wife, Cooper asked how she feels about her husband reviving his friendship with ex Swift.

“I mean, honestly, it’s all her,” she said of Swift. “She just makes it so easy.”

She continued, “She’s just kind and she’s very thoughtful and she makes it very easy to — I could literally be like, ‘Bye, go have fun!’ I could literally close the door and be like whatever, have them be together and I couldn’t care less.”

In July, Swift's ex starred in and helped write and direct the singer's music video for the song “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault).”

On the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the actor’s wife said Swift included her on a group chat when planning the music video, calling the singer “so inclusive of me in everything, which is so kind of her.”

After the video dropped, Lautner shared a hilarious photo of him, his wife and Swift pointing to one another, re-creating the famous Spider-Man meme.

During a July episode of the couple’s podcast, “The Squeeze,” they discussed the three Taylors catching up after Swift’s Kansas City, Missouri stop on her “Eras Tour.”

One fan asked the actor, “What was it like for you to spend time with them both together knowing that Tay’s a fan?”

“It was great,” Taylor Lautner replied, laughing. “I know on paper it sounds like a tough situation, but I not once was ever worried about it.”

He went on to praise his wife for being “the coolest, chillest person ever.”

“She also is a die hard fan of that person,” he added, speaking about the "Karma" singer and adding that Swift is “the sweetest human being on Earth.”

“So it was kind of just a perfect situation. Let’s run it back,” he said, with his wife agreeing.