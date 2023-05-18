Taylor Lautner's wife shares video of him 'praying for John' after 'Speak Now' joke

Taylor Lautner is taking his "praying for John" comment literally ahead of Taylor Swift's re-release of "Speak Now" this summer.

In a TikTok posted by his wife Tay Lautner on Wednesday, the "Twilight" actor gets down on his knees and prays as Swift's song "Dear John" plays.

Taylor Lautner gets down on his knees and prays in a TikTok posted by his wife, Tay Lautner. @taysqueezeslemons via Instagram

Lautner spoke to TODAY.com on Tuesday about how he was feeling ahead of the release of the singer's re-recorded 2010 album.

“I think it’s a great album," he said. "Yeah, I feel safe. Praying for John."

The John in question is John Mayer, the reported subject of Swift's song "Dear John." Representatives for Mayer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TODAY.com, but he said he thought the song "humiliated" him in a 2012 interview with Rolling Stone.

"It made me feel terrible," he said. "Because I didn’t deserve it. I’m pretty good at taking accountability now, and I never did anything to deserve that. It was a really lousy thing for her to do."

Both Mayer and Lautner were romantically linked to Swift ahead of the release of "Speak Now" in 2010. Lautner and Swift dated for several months in 2009 and is thought to be the subject behind another song on "Speak Now," "Back to December."

Swift announced "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" will drop on July 7 during a concert in Nashville, Tennessee on May 5. Swift's team did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TODAY.com.

The Lautners' TikTok sent fans into a spiral in the comments.

"Honestly if taylor wrote back to December about me i’d sleep like a baby every night," one commenter wrote.

"See when you treat her right, you need not to worry about a thing," a TikToker wrote, adding "#PrayForJohn."

"Taylor knowing he’s the best ex," another person said.

Several commenters included lyrics from Swift's other songs in expressing their approval of Lautner's TikTok.

"Hahahah he’s the real 'I keep my side of the street clean,'" a TikToker wrote, referencing Swift's song "Karma."

Another mentioned her song "Mastermind:" "The fact that he married a Swiftie is perfect. You know she’s the mastermind behind this."

Tay Lautner has previously said she thinks Swift's "Speak Now" is one of the best albums of all time.