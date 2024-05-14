Taylor Kinney marries model Ashley Cruger

Taylor Kinney has tied the knot with Ashley Cruger.

The "Chicago Fire" star, 42, and the model said "I do" in a small, private ceremony in Chicago on April 30, a rep told People May 14.

TODAY.com has confirmed the two have married.

Kinney and Cruger have kept a low profile since beginning their romance more than two years ago.

Kinney and Cruger, seen here in 2022 in Monte Carlo, Monaco, have tied the knot. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Cruger first appeared on Kinney's Instagram page in March 2022 in an image that showed her getting a manicure. Days later, Kinney posted a close-up photo of the model, captioning it, "Inside & OuT."

In July 2022, Kinney posted several images of him and Cruger together, including one that showed the two sticking their tongues out at each other. "I love you/savage," the actor wrote on it.

This is the first marriage for Kinney, who was previously engaged to Lady Gaga before the two called it quits in 2016.

Kinney's wedding news comes months after he returned to his role as Lt. Kelly Severide in the Season 12 premiere of “Chicago Fire” following a yearlong absence from the show to deal with a personal matter.

The actor has been a star of the long-running NBC series since its 2012 debut.