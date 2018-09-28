Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

If there's one thing rock 'n' roll can always do with a little more of, it's gold lamé jackets. And glittery, bejeweled glasses. And short shorts.

So let's all bow down to Taron Egerton — you may know him from those "Kingsman" films — who's totally bringing the glam back in the first photo released from "Rocketman," the upcoming certain-to-be-amazing biopic of Elton John:

The photo was released Friday, and fewer images could have summed up one musician better. Egerton (as John) has got it all: the jacket, the glasses, a very 1970s sofa, martini glasses — all in the setting of what appears to be a private airplane.

Did we forget to mention his boots have gold tips and Hermes-style wings? Or that the carpet is purple?

Elton John, relaxing on a weekend at home. OK, it's actually him in a typically over-the-top stage outfit from around 1973. Terry O'Neill / Getty Images

John, particularly in his 1970s heyday, was known for being a flamboyant performer. He would go through multiple costume changes, flip around his eyewear and manage to walk on platform heels that would terrify a supermodel — all while singing classic tunes like "Rocket Man," "Your Song" and "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road."

Taron Egerton is going gold as the legendary Elton John. Getty Images, Reuters

John is currently on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, which is expected to wrap up in 2021.

Edgerton, who teased in a retweet of the original image that a trailer for the film would be out Monday, will star alongside Jamie Bell, Gemma Jones, Bryce Dallas Howard and Richard Madden in what The Hollywood Reporter says is a "musical fantasy" about John's early years in the business. He started out at the Royal Academy of Music, then rose to international fame ... and struggled with drug addiction.

John is not the first rocker to get a biopic that'll be out in the coming months. We kind of wish we could make a double feature of "Rocketman" and Raimi Malek's turn as Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Meanwhile, we'll just have to cool our jets a little longer: "Rocketman" is due in theaters on May 31, 2019.