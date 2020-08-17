Tarek El Moussa reveals Heather Rae Young's bout with 'terrible' food poisoning

Tarek El Moussa helped to nurse fiancée Heather Rae Young back to health after she suffered a "terrible" bout of food poisoning over the weekend.

The "Flip or Flop" star shared a cute pic of the couple Sunday on Instagram. In his caption, he revealed that they were forced to postpone plans to tour a wedding venue because of Young's illness.

"Had the best weekend celebrating life with my love @heatherraeyoung ❤️. We were supposed to go to see a wedding venue today but she get (sic) terrible food poisoning," wrote El Moussa, 38.

"She was sick from 3am and luckily I called my buddy @thegetwelldoctor to come over and fix her with an IV. She’s doing 1000 times better now," he continued.

Reality TV stars Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa got engaged in July after a year of dating. Jerod Harris / FilmMagic

The HGTV star added, "I’m telling you ... food poisoning is the worst! I’ve had it a few times and it’s awful. If you’ve ever had it you know what I mean ..."

Young, 32, thanked her fiancé for his caregiving in the comments.

"You took the best care of me! I love you so much. Thanks for sleeping in the cold bathroom floor with me! My forever," gushed the "Selling Sunset" star.

"I'll sleep anywhere for you," El Moussa wrote back.

El Moussa and Young got engaged in July after one year of dating — and two and a half years after El Moussa divorced his ex-wife and "Flip or Flop" co-star, Christina Anstead.

Young posted her own sweet pic of her and her husband-to-be over the weekend to share her excitement about their upcoming nuptials. "Since the proposal it’s been non stop the last 3 weeks, I’ve barely had time to sit down. I finally got a chance to reflect on the fact that I’m going to be a wife, a partner, a best friend for the rest of my life!" she wrote in the caption.

She added, "It’s more than just a word. To be a wife will be one of the most important roles I will ever have. And I am ready. @therealtarekelmoussa ❤️ #soulmates our love is rare and special."