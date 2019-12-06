Heather Rae Young and Christina Anstead have a lot in common — and we’re not just talking Anstead’s ex and Young’s current partner, Tarek El Moussa.

Both women are small screen stars and real estate agents with a passion for desirable properties, and they’re also both beautiful blondes.

But all of that is by coincidence rather than design.

Young, the star of Netflix’s “Selling Sunset,” recently fielded questions from fans in her Instagram stories, including one who wondered if she was “trying to look like Christina?”

“How would I be ‘trying to look like someone?’” Young wrote between several laughing and facepalm emoji. “Last time I checked I’ve looked like this my whole life.”

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El-Moussa, with the two children he shares with ex-wife Christina Anstead. JJ Velasquez

From there, the 32-year-old, who’s been dating “Flip or Flop’s” El Moussa for months now, continued to address the question with a decidedly more sarcastic approach.

“Yes that’s my ultimate goal,” she quipped of being a double for Anstead. “I even rushed to a doctor to change my whole appearance!!! Come one (sic) guys… let’s stop being ridiculous.”

Young isn’t only close to El Moussa. She’s also bonded with the children he shares with Anstead — Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 4.

El Moussa recently spoke to TODAY Parents about his relationship with Young, noting, "I wasn’t someone who was just dating a bunch of different women. I was waiting for the right one, who I thought would be right not only for me, but for my kids to meet. With Heather, I knew right away, and that was it.”

In fact, as Young told another inquisitive fan on Instagram, she even gets along with Anstead, too.

El Moussa and Anstead were married for eight years before filing for divorce in 2017.

While he’s moved on with Young, Anstead remarried last December to Ant Anstead. She and the “Wheelers Dealers” host welcomed their first child together, son Hudson, in September.

Despite divorce, El Moussa and his former spouse remain close friends, co-parents and partners on HGTV’s “Flip or Flop,” which is currently in its eighth season.