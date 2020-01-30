Tarek El Moussa reveals best part about moving in with girlfriend Heather Rae Young

Tarek El Moussa is sharing a home —well, actually two homes — with his girlfriend Heather Rae Young.

On Wednesday, the "Flip or Flop" star revealed on Instagram that he and Young have taken the next step by moving in together.

"Not sure if I’ve told you this but @heatherraeyoung and I have been living together for a while now!" he wrote next to a pic of the lovebirds gazing at each other over mugs of hot tea.

"It’s really fun because we live in two different places!" the HGTV star continued. "Our main spot is in Orange County but one or two nights a week we stay at our place in West Hollywood! For me... West a Hollywood is a big change!! You would think it was similar to Orange County but I’m telling you it’s a different world!"

Young is the star of Netflix's “Selling Sunset,” and has an eye as keen as El Moussa's when it comes to real estate.

El Moussa went on to gush about how much he enjoys waking up next to his new lady.

"The best part is I now have someone to go to bed with and wake up to every day. The better better part is that person is @heatherraeyoung!" he wrote, adding, "I’m one lucky dude!!!"

El Moussa, who shares a daughter Taylor, 9, and a son Brayden, 4, with ex-wife Christina Anstead, opened up last month about the careful steps he took before introducing Young to his kids.

“I started the conversation first with my daughter, Taylor, because she is older than my son, Brayden,” he shared during an interview with TODAY Parents. “After going out with Heather Rae a few times, I started bringing her into my conversations with Taylor and would mention her little by little, sharing with her that I had met someone.

"I shared that just like Daddy, she is also on TV and in real estate. After getting the initial conversation started, I would also show the kids photos and videos of me and Heather Rae laughing, being silly and hanging out, and that made them laugh and be able to put a face to her name.

"I tried to make it fun which made for an easy in-person introduction later on," he explained.

El Moussa and Anstead divorced in 2018. She is also doing well since the split, and just celebrated her first wedding anniversary with British TV personality Ant Anstead in December. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Hudson London, in September.