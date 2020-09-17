Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young tour their 'love nest' and talk engagement

“Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa and “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young gave Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb a tour of their California beach house. They also talked about their recent engagement, which will air on the upcoming season of “Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa.”

El Moussa said of the special seaside engagement, "We got it all on tape and it was beautiful."

"I was so nervous," he added. "I thought I was Mr. Cool Guy. I was not nervous. I was standing on the beach, but then she came around that corner. I started sweating. My heart started jumping out of my chest!"

The couple, who have been together since July 2019, took Hoda and Jenna inside their California beach rental, first showing them a sweet wall of family photos that were put up with the help of double-sided tape.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

TODAY

"We really wanted to personalize the house," she shared. "I wanted to bring in photos of the kids and the family and us. We didn't want to ruin the walls so we decided to use double-sided tape to put all these gorgeous photos of our family up."

He added, "Family is everything, so these are our two favorite walls in the house."

The next stop on their tour was another wall, only this one is painted a gorgeous greenish-blue, called Loch from Sherman-Williams.

"We have pops of blue," Rae Young said, adding that the color is featured throughout the home. "It's beachy and we wanted it to feel beachy," she explained.

TODAY

Hoda next observed there are no shades on the first floor of the house, but the couple promised the private premises makes that doable. Rae Young explained, "In the bedroom, we have shades!"

Another important stop on their tour was the cocktail pool. (If you have never heard of this, don't worry: Neither had we!)

Sometimes called compact pools (for their size) or spools (for their combination spa and pool function), a cocktail pool is a scaled-down swimming pool. They can be in-ground or above ground, indoor or outdoor, and in small or large yards.

TODAY

"It's kind of in between a pool and a spa," El Moussa explained. "So Brayden loves the hot water so we actually heat up the pool to about 100 degrees and we use it as an overside Jacuzzi."

The last stop on their tour was their bedroom. Here, the couple showed off where El Moussa works from home during the pandemic.