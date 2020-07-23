One year and counting!

“Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa is celebrating his first anniversary with "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young.

El Moussa, 38, shared a series of cute photos with Young, 32, on Instagram, along with a heartfelt message about how his life has changed since he met her.

“Exactly one year ago today, @heatherraeyoung and I decided to be exclusive during our second date!” he wrote in the caption. “Less then a week after our first date, we moved in together and never looked back!”

“I’ll never forget the first time I saw her, it was the 4th of July 2019," he added. “On July 3rd, I was a lost and broken man. If you asked me about love I would have answered ‘not for me.’ July 4th was different. It was the last thing I ever expected but I met the love of my life. The second our eyes connected and we smiled at each other I knew my life would never be the same.”

El Moussa also shared that most importantly, Young “loves and adores” his two children, Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 4. The celebrity real estate investor co-parents his son and daughter with ex-wife and “Flip or Flop” co-star, Christina Anstead.

Young, a luxury real estate agent, also gushed about her love for El Moussa on Instagram.

“From the first day I met you, to our first date and our second date when we decided to commit 100% before we barely even knew each other. But we knew what we had was special. We had that butterflies in your tummy, can’t eat, can’t stop smiling soul mate love,” she wrote.

“I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” she added. “Every single day waking up to your sweet face and holding me before bed. I love you beyond anything I could have ever dreamed or imagined. I promise to love you every single day @therealtarekelmoussa ❤️ Happy One Year Anniversary my bunny bear 🐻 the love of my life.”

Young and El Moussa went public with their relationship in August 2019.

"It's been a long time since I've started falling in love," El Moussa told E!'s "Daily Pop" at the time. "I've been on my own for close to three and a half years now and to finally find someone again, it's a really big deal for me, because a few months ago if you would have asked me, I would say 'I'm gonna be on my own forever and I'm happy being alone,' and you know what, I realize what I was missing now."

Happy anniversary to these two lovebirds!