Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young say exes aren't invited to their wedding

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are keeping their wedding guest list small, and that means there's no room for their exes.

El Moussa and his ex-wife, Christina Anstead, rose to fame as the hosts of HGTV's "Flip or Flop." The former couple share daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. Despite their amicable relationship, Anstead won't be getting an invitation to El Moussa's nuptials.

"No, no exes at the wedding," El Moussa, 39, told "Entertainment Tonight." "Small, less distractions, more intimate, better conversations with the people around us. You know, we just think smaller is better." While he and Young both star in TV series, El Moussa told the outlet there won't be cameras on hand for the big day.

"Just intimate, with our best friends and family," Young, 33, added. "We're gonna have to be strict with our list."

El Moussa proposed to the "Selling Sunset" star in July while celebrating their first anniversary during a romantic boat trip to Catalina Island. The couple are already diving into the next phase of their journey together: wedding planning.

"We're planning sometime summer 2021," Young said. "We have dates on hold." However, El Moussa added they still haven't decided whether to tie the knot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, or California.

Young has also crossed a pretty big item off her to-do list: She found a dress! The real estate agent also told the outlet she asked her sister to be her maid of honor and has chosen the couple's wedding colors.

Last month, El Moussa and Young gave fans a virtual tour of their California beach house and talked about their engagement on TODAY.

"We got it all on tape, and it was beautiful," El Moussa said.

"I was so nervous," he added. "I thought I was Mr. Cool Guy. I was not nervous. I was standing on the beach, but then she came around that corner. I started sweating. My heart started jumping out of my chest!"