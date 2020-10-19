Taraji P. Henson says she's no longer engaged to former NFL player Kevin Hayden

Taraji P. Henson has revealed she and fiancé Kelvin Hayden have split up.

"I just turned 50 and I haven’t said it yet, but it didn’t work out, you know what I mean?" the Oscar and Emmy Award-nominated actor told radio show “The Breakfast Club” on Monday.

"And I tried. I said, 'Therapy. Let’s do the therapy thing,' but if you’re both not on the same page with that, then you feel like you’re taking it on yourself and that’s not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship.”

Henson and Hayden, 37, a retired NFL player who won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts in 2007, got engaged in 2018. They had planned to exchanged vows this past April but pushed it back, in part because of her hectic work schedule.

"“It’s overwhelming, because in my work life, I have dates and emails and now in my personal life it’s like, ‘Ah!’” she told People in March. "I don’t think people understand what goes into wedding planning, trying to match everything up is so crazy.”

And while there may have been a lot to do, Henson said Hayden was fine with her planning.

“Kelvin’s a typical guy, he doesn’t care,” she said. “He’s like, ‘Whatever you say babe, whatever you want babe!’ He’ll roll with it, but he wants his ring.”

The “Empire” star, who is getting set to host a new Facebook Watch show about mental health, did not provide any specifics about why she and Hayden decided to call it quits, although she said it’s vital for all people in a relationship to make sure they take care of themselves, first.

“My happiness is not his responsibility and his is not mine. We have to first learn how to make ourselves happy, to make each other happy. And so when one person is taking on the weight of the entire relationship, it’s never going to work,” she told "The Breakfast Club."

“You have to show up and, yes, you want to be understanding, but you can’t lose yourself in that understanding. You have to still stand up for yourself and be there for yourself, but it’s hard to do if the other person isn’t doing that part, either."