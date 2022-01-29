Taraji P. Henson, Normani hilariously react to getting drenched on Jimmy Fallon’s new show

Celebrities are competing for various charities on Jimmy Fallon’s nerve-wrecking variety show where a wrong answer could cause you to get absolutely soaked in water.

Actor Taraji P. Henson and singer Normani found out firsthand in a recent episode resulting in a hilarious and viral moment.

The Oscar-winning actor and R&B singer recently appeared on ‘That’s My Jam’ which draws inspiration from popular ‘Tonight Show’ games. Each episode features two teams of two celebrity pairs competing for a charity of their choice in a series of dance, music and trivia-based games and performances.

During a segment called "Slay It, Don’t Spray It," Henson and Normani had to sing along to a popular song, but when the music stopped, they had to complete the lyrics or get sprayed in the face with water from their respective microphones.

As the duo tackled Jennifer Lopez’s 1999 hit song “Waiting for Tonight,” Henson failed to recall some of the lyrics resulting in both stars being soaked with water.

R&B singer Normani (left) and actor Taraji P. Henson (right) sprayed with water while competing on 'That's My Jam' variety game show hosted by Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy / YouTube

“You cannot wet Black girls’ hair,” screamed the “Hidden Figures” star. “That was not in my contract! I’m getting out.”

The former Fifth Harmony member adjusted her own hair while shrieking, “My leave out!”

As the hilarious moment began to go viral on Twitter with many female viewers relating to traumatic TV moment, Normani joined in on the fun tweeting “My hearted was racinggggg cause BABY was on the verge of that shrinkage.”

Henson and Normani competed against singer-actor Rita Ora and filmmaker Taika Waititi to benefit charities The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, American Cancer Society, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Indigenous Environmental Network respectively.

Josh Groban, Alessia Cara, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Chance The Rapper have also recently competed on the series as well as 'The Voice' coaches Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson.

The hourlong music and comedy variety game show airs on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on NBC.