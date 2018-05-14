share tweet pin email

Taraji P. Henson has officially declared herself off the market.

The “Empire” star announced on Instagram Monday that she is engaged to former NFL player Kelvin Hayden. She posted a photo that showed off her beautiful diamond ring — and the beautiful dessert she had to celebrate the proposal. How sweet it is to be in love!

“I said yes y’all!!! He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!!” Henson, 47, wrote, adding the hashtag #sheisofficiallyoffthemarket.

This will be the first marriage for Henson, who has a 24-year-old son from a previous relationship.

The “Acrimony” star has dated Hayden, 34, for more than two years, though she didn’t confirm the relationship until December, when she told Essence’s “Yes, Girl!” podcast that she’s “very happy.”

Kevin Mazur / WireImage Henson and Hayden were all smiles at the 2016 Super Bowl.

"I'm not the type to blast my personal business,” she said at the time. “But, you know, I think that's important for people to know. I'm happy. I'm very, very happy. I just am."

That much was clear in a message she posted to Instagram on Valentine’s Day earlier this year.

As she noted in her engagement announcement, she’s now “sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!”

Congrats to the “HAPPY” couple!