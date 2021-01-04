'That '70s Show' star Tanya Roberts still alive, despite rep confirming she died

Actor Tanya Roberts is still alive, despite her representation initially confirming her death.

Her spokesperson, Mike Pingel told TODAY and other media outlets his client had passed Sunday night at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He said her partner, Lance O'Brien, had been told to say his final goodbyes by hospital staff and then called Pingel, distraught after having done so.

Pingel said he was with O'Brien during an interview when O'Brien got a call from the hospital at 10 a.m. PT on Monday informing him that his wife was still alive.

Roberts was out walking her dogs on Christmas Eve when she collapsed. Her illness is not understood to be related to COVID-19, but Pingel would not immediately specify the nature or severity of her illness to TODAY.

Roberts, 65, is known for playing Stacey Sutton in the 1985 James Bond film “A View to a Kill” and Midge Pinciotti on “That ’70s Show” between 1998 and 2004.

Roberts was born Victoria Leigh Blum and had a successful modeling career before making her film debut in 1975. She first appeared on the big screen in “The Last Victim.” She also starred in several films that Variety reported achieved "cult status:" "The Beastmaster” (1982), “Sheena: Queen of the Jungle” (1984), “Body Slam” (1987) and “Night Eyes” (1990).

The cast of "That '70s Show." Getty Images

Roberts played the laid-back hippie mother of Laura Prepon's Donna Pinciotti on "That's 70s Show." Most recently, she appeared in the TV series "Barbershop" in 2005.

As others incorrectly learned of her death, people tweeted their condolences.

Fellow Bond girl, Britt Ekland, who appeared in the 1974 film “The Man With The Golden Gun," wrote: “Rip Tanya Roberts, once a Bond Girl always a Bond Girl!”

Rip Tanya Roberts, once a Bond Girl always a Bond Girl! — Britt Ekland (@BrittEkland) January 4, 2021

“The Beastmaster” director Don Coscarelli tweeted: “I just heard the sad news that actress Tanya Roberts passed away. Tanya was a beautiful person, inside and out. I will always remember Tanya for being incredibly sweet and for her genuine love of animals. She was beloved by Beastmaster fans everywhere. RIP.”

I just heard the sad news that actress Tanya Roberts passed away.



Tanya was a beautiful person, inside and out. I will always remember Tanya for being incredibly sweet and for her genuine love of animals. She was beloved by Beastmaster fans everywhere. RIP. pic.twitter.com/JvqJg2rEAj — Don Coscarelli (@DonCoscarelli) January 4, 2021

EDITOR'S NOTE (Jan. 4, 2021, 6:15 p.m.): This article initially featured reporting by Variety that Tanya Roberts had died on Jan. 3, 2021. NBC News has since confirmed that Roberts is still alive.