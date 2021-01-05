Tanya Roberts, who appeared on "That '70s Show" and the James Bond film "A View to Kill," died Monday night in a Los Angeles hospital, hours after her spokesman announced that reports she had died on Sunday were premature.

Mike Pingel, Roberts' representative, told TODAY Tuesday that doctors at Cedars Sinai hospital called her longtime partner at around 9:30 p.m. Monday to say she died. Roberts was 65.

Lance O’Brien, her partner, told TODAY Roberts was hospitalized for a urinary tract infection that spread to her kidneys and gallbladder.

An online memorial for Roberts will be announced in the near future, according to Pingel.

Roberts was best known for playing Stacey Sutton in the 1985 Bond film “A View to a Kill” and Midge Pinciotti on “That ’70s Show” between 1998 and 2004. She also appeared on the TV series "Barbershop" in 2005.

Actor Tanya Roberts, a former Bond girl and star of "That '70s Show," has died at 65. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The confirmation of her death came after two days of confusion about the onetime Bond girl's condition.

Pingel previously told TODAY and other media outlets Roberts died Sunday night at Cedars Sinai Medical Center.

At the time, he said O'Brien had been told to say his final goodbyes by hospital staff and then called Pingel after having done so.

However, Pingel said he was with O'Brien during an interview when O'Brien got a call from the hospital on Monday morning informing him that his wife was still alive.

Roberts collapsed on Christmas Eve while walking her dogs. Her illness was not understood to be related to COVID-19.

The cast of "That '70s Show" with Roberts second from left in the lower row. Getty Images

She was born Victoria Leigh Blum and was a successful model before making her acting debut in the 1975 movie “The Last Victim.” She also starred in several films that Variety reported achieved "cult status:" "The Beastmaster” (1982), “Sheena: Queen of the Jungle” (1984), “Body Slam” (1987) and “Night Eyes” (1990).

Her former colleagues sent their condolences and shared their remembrances of Roberts when the news was first reported that she had died.

“Rip Tanya Roberts, once a Bond Girl always a Bond Girl!” Britt Ekland, who appeared in the 1974 James Bond film “The Man With The Golden Gun," tweeted on Monday.

I just heard the sad news that actress Tanya Roberts passed away.



"I just heard the sad news that actress Tanya Roberts passed away," Don Coscarelli, who directed "The Beastmaster," tweeted on Sunday. "Tanya was a beautiful person, inside and out. I will always remember Tanya for being incredibly sweet and for her genuine love of animals. She was beloved by Beastmaster fans everywhere. RIP."

"Charlie's Angels" star Jaclyn Smith paid tribute to Roberts, who joined the cast of the classic TV series late in its run, on Tuesday.

"Tanya joined #CharliesAngels for the final season, closing it out as it was initially intended with a red head, a brunette and a blonde," Smith wrote. "She brought joy to so many people and had a career spanning decades. Good bye angel, Rest In Peace."