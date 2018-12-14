Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Tamera Mowry-Housley is sharing another heartbreaking tribute to her late niece, Alaina Housley, five weeks after the teen was killed in the deadly Nov. 7 shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California.

The former "Sister, Sister" star, who currently co-hosts “The Real,” took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of the late Pepperdine University freshman smiling next to the actress' son, Aden, 6.

In her caption, Mowry-Housley, 40, struggled to accept that she'll never again see her niece, who was just 18 when she died.

"Alaina. God, we miss you. Yesterday you were supposed to come home. The questions of why consume my mind. But I must hold on to the fact that our Lord is sovereign. The reality of you not being here hits stronger today," she wrote.

Tamera Mowry-Housley, left, is paying tribute again to her late niece, Alaina Housley. tameramowrytwo/Instagram

"I miss your giggles, I miss your smile, I miss the way you would roll your eyes when you heard someone say something crazy. I miss the way you would so gracefully scoop up Ariah and Aden, and the way you took their hands and walked away to play," she continued.

"You had a heart pure with love and kindness. Oh what this world needs more of now," she went on. "My children loved you. I loved you. I know I have a guardian angel with me now. But selfishly I want you here with me. Until we meet and sing again.⁣"

On Nov. 8, Mowry-Housley and her husband, former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley, 47, released a statement confirming that Alaina had been one of 12 victims who died in the shooting, during which a gunman opened fire on hundreds of people on the Southern California bar's "college country night."

Since then, Mowry-Housley has repeatedly honored the teen's memory.

On her son's sixth birthday, she shared another pic of the little boy together with Alaina, writing, "Alaina was excited to come to your birthday party. But as you said buddy, 'She lives in your heart now.'"

She also shared her grief when she made an emotional return to "The Real" two weeks after her niece's death.

"When Alaina would walk in a room, she would change the atmosphere," Mowry-Housley tearfully noted.

"She was my niece from marriage," she shared, "but she was my friend and my sister from my heart."