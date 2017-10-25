Take a 360 tour of Universal Orlando Resort's 'The Shining' haunted house

share tweet pin email

Universal Orlando Resort brings you nine ghoulish and terrifying haunted houses for its annual Halloween Horror Nights and Attractions, many of which are based on classic horror films and TV shows, including “The Shining” and FX’s “American Horror Story.”

The TODAY team traveled to Orlando, Florida, to bring you an exclusive 360 look at some of the heart-pounding scenes from the haunted house inspired by Stanley Kubrick’s classic 1980 film, “The Shining.”

Note: Desktop users, you can use your mouse to turn the camera in all directions. Smartphone viewers can simply move their devices to look around.

“The Shining” haunted-house tour begins in the eerie halls of the Overlook Hotel leading to room 237, where in the movie Jack Torrance, played by Jack Nicholson, finds the ghost of a woman in the bathroom.

Courtesy Universal Orlando Resort Fans of the horror classic "The Shining" get an up-close and personal encounter with some of the film's iconic characters.

Then the twin girls who were killed by their father, Charles Grady, the hotel’s previous caretaker, appear in the hall, beckoning to play, followed by a surprise from their father himself.

Warner Bros/REX/Shutterstock Inside the Universal Orlando Resort's "The Shining" haunted house, you may be asked to play.

For more of the 360 suspense, take the tour here.

Courtesy Universal Orlando Resort "What will it be, sir?" says Lloyd the bartender, featured on "The Shining" haunted-house tour.

Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween Horror Nights includes a hair-raising lineup of haunted houses, including “Saw: The Games of Jigsaw,” where the Jigsaw killer returns to torment you; “Horrors of Blumhouse,” where the characters from “Insidious,” “Sinister” and “The Purge” will put a fright into you; and “Ash vs. Evil Dead,” inspired by the STARZ original series.

There are also original haunted-house themes to round out the fright fest, from a pestilent swamp that oozes evil to a crumbling house harboring a nest of bloodthirsty vampires.

Zach Pagano/TODAY The terror doesn't stop with haunted houses. Visitors can explore five "scare zones" at Universal Studios Florida.

Suspense-seeking visitors won’t be disappointed at Universal Orlando Resort. The streets of the Universal Studios Florida theme park will transform into five “scare zones” where mutants, monsters and maniacs lurk around every turn. There are also a number of live shows, rides and attractions.

For the full “The Shining” haunted-house tour, visit Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, open on select nights through Nov. 4.