When "This Is Us" returns for its sophomore season in the fall, expect to see a heavy hitter as a guest star — none other than "Rocky" legend Sylvester Stallone.

Of course, fans still have to wait before they can see the action hero in action, but he found a way to make the wait more bearable.

Over the weekend, Stallone posted a sneak peek of his time on the set.

My good buddy Milo Ventimiglia who was nice enough to invite me to be on the show #thisisus #harleydavidson A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Aug 12, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

In one photo, the champ appears alongside Papa Pearson star Milo Ventimiglia, and while Stallone is making a fist in the shot, his big smile shows how happy he is just to be there with the actor.

"My good buddy Milo Ventimiglia who was nice enough to invite me to be on the show," the 71-year-old wrote in the caption on Instagram.

Really, Ventimiglia was just returning the favor. After all, he starred alongside Stallone in 2006's "Rocky Balboa," as Rocky's son.

Getting punched out by the amazing@chrissymetz On the set of THIS IS US #thisisus A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Aug 12, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

In another pic, Stallone takes a playful hit from one of the show's leading ladies.

"Getting punched out by the amazing (Chrissy Metz)," he wrote.

THIS One of the great mysteries in MY live!!! We can travel to the far ends of the UNIVERSE , yet , it's hard to find a decent local cell site!????! A MINI CELL PHONE HORROR movies starring Sylvester Stallone and Chrissy Metz ... and thank you Dan Fogelman you have created a great show.#thisisus @chrissymetz A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Aug 13, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

But it's Justin Hartley, who plays Ventimiglia's son and Metz's brother on the series, who got a close-up pic with Stallone — and an up-close plot line.

On the THIS IS US set with Justin Hartley , this is a fantastic show and he is great to work with!#thisisus @justinhartley A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Aug 12, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

The veteran actor will play "a big part" alongside Hartley, but it'll be a limited part, too.

Stallone is only scheduled to appear in one episode.

Season 2 of "This Is Us" premieres Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.