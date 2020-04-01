Sylvester Stallone and family hilariously impersonate 'Tiger King' cast

Sylvester Stallone and his family are apparently entering themselves into the competition of celebs vying for roles in a fictional "Tiger King."

The famous family went above and beyond, actually impersonating the characters from the hit Netflix docuseries that has taken the country by storm. And we have to admit, they did a pretty awesome job!

"TIGER KING fever has taken over," Stallone captioned a gallery of video clips and photos featuring his family impersonating different "Tiger King" cast members.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

The 73-year-old actor can be seen in the role of Jeff Lowe, while his daughter Sophia filled the shoes of the series' main protagonist, Joe Exotic. His other two daughters, Sistine and Scarlet, are one of Exotic's former husbands, John Finlay, and head zookeeper Erik Cowie, respectively.

But the best impersonation has to go to his wife, Jennifer, who can be seen as Carole Baskin, donning a flower crown and repeating Baskin's infamous catchphrase, "Hey, all you cool cats and kittens."

Many actors have taken to social media, expressing their interest if a "Tiger King" movie ever gets made.

Um, step aside, pal. You’re way too young and buff and you know it. You could probably pull off Maldonado still, actually. Wouldn’t that be fun? — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) March 26, 2020

Dax Shepard tweeted, "If I don't get cast as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken."

Edward Norton was quick to respond, tweeting, "Um, step aside, pal. You’re way too young and buff and you know it."

But Jared Leto went above and beyond as well, actually dressing up as Exotic.

And while Kate McKinnon is actually going to be playing Carole Baskin in an upcoming limited series based on the big-cat activist's life, other names that have floated around the internet include Patricia Arquette and Lisa Kudrow.

Lisa Kudrow as Carole Baskin pic.twitter.com/nahBX3vKWw — Dazed (@Dazed) March 31, 2020

And one resemblance we can't unsee: Jeff Goldblum as the husband of Carole Baskin, Howard Baskin.

And last but not least, Jeff Goldblum as Howard "Simp King" Baskin pic.twitter.com/NAGSAoC0Cd — Hunter the Beerkid™ (@theBeerkid) March 28, 2020

Uncanny, right?