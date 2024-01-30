How Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone hurdled over her biggest fears

"(But with) Christ, being able to redirect that to him — that being the center and the focus of my identity ... has helped everything else in my life to fall into place as it should be, which has been a blessing that’s helped on and off the track,” the says.

McLaughlin-Levrone says the personal evolution helped her out the “very low point” she fell into during the pandemic.

“I felt like I was running from God for years. That’s when I was like, ‘God, I surrender it to you. I don’t know what this looks like. I don’t know what it means. Just show me what you’re trying to show me,’” she says.

After that breakthrough, McLaughlin says “the gospel became clear.”

“Scripture talks about the veil being taken off of your eyes. That’s what happened. It just made sense,” she says.

And she says she's been winning ever since she surrendered, on and off the track. She and Levrone, a former NFL wide receiver currently in seminary school, got married in 2022. They met after he slid into her DMs, she told The Knot, and they attended Bible Study together.

The same year as her wedding, she broke her own world record to become, yet again, the 400m hurdles World champion and record holder with a time of 50.68. The following summer, in 2023, she won the national title in the 400m with a time of 48.75, nearly breaking the American record of 48.70 in the event. She became the third U.S. woman to run the 400 in under 49 seconds. She's currently training for the 2024 summer Olympics in Paris.

The title of her book and the stories she shares in it comes from 1 Peter 1, a scripture in the Bible, that "talks about how our inheritance is imperishable, undefiled, unfading."

"It’s more precious than rubies and more precious than gold. I run track, by the grace of God, I’m able to win medals. But that doesn’t come with you. That doesn’t transfer over when this life is done. What is your security? I think being able to be in Christ and have that influence that is so much, far beyond this world has to offer, is the point of life,” she says.

The New Jersey native says her goal in life and athletics is “just growth."

“Every day is like a learning experience, especially being married. I say marriage is the biggest sanctification tool. Being able to just be like, ‘OK, what in my life does not reflect Christ?’ I’m actually selfish. I actually have certain tendencies that aren’t the best for marriage, and so I think every day is just being pruned.”

She says, for example, she’s really good at “pointing out flaws” in her husband but “not very good at taking correction.”

“For the betterment of our marriage, I’ve had to die to myself and humble myself to learn, like, ‘OK, this is not helpful for us. How can I do a better job?’”

The couple is planning to grow their family. "We want to possibly have children in the next couple of years. There's no specific timeline on that. But I think just taking each day as it comes," she said.

“I do really aspire to be a mom one day," she adds. "I have baby fever, but I control it very well. I love babies. We have aspirations to move back east. So, I think when retirement comes, I think we’ll know.

As for when retirement will come, the Los Angeles resident says that five years into her track and field career, she hasn’t decided, but knows that day will come eventually.