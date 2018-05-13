The sweet way Jimmy Kimmel marked Mother's Day

share tweet pin email

This year, Mother’s Day was especially meaningful for Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney.

The late-night TV show host shared a photo of McNearney and the couple’s two children, 1-year-old Billy and 3-year-old Jane.

“Happy #MothersDay to every Mom, especially my wife Molly—you are even more beautiful with weird little people hanging onto you,” he wrote.

This year, McNearney celebrated her second Mother’s Day as a mom of two, something the couple wasn’t always sure would happen. The couple’s youngest child, Billy, was born with a congenital heart defect and underwent two major surgeries shortly after birth.

“I think subconsciously, we didn’t want to get too close to the baby because we didn’t know what was going to happen,” Kimmel admitted in the April issue of O, the Oprah Magazine. Through the difficult times, Kimmel became one of the most public activists for health care. By his side was his wife, who says their little one "taught (her) true strength and joy."

The Mother's Day photo shows the family (assuming Kimmel snapped the picture) spending a nice afternoon together, something we're sure means so much to the couple.

Billy’s health has since improved and a few weeks ago, he was all smiles for his first birthday.

Continuing the Mother’s Day posts, Kimmel posted a throwback photo of him and his own mom, Joann, in matching retro-chic outfits. Maybe Kimmel will use the shot for some Father’s Day outfit inspo?

Kimmel ended the day of celebrations on a sweet note: with a box of donuts from Toronto’s San Reno Bakery. “Best Mother’s Day gift I ever got…” he quipped on Instagram.

We hope your wife, as well as Billy and Jane, got a bite or two!