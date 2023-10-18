Suzanne Somers' 'Step by Step' husband, Patrick Duffy, remembers her with beautiful tribute

Patrick Duffy, who starred alongside Suzanne Somers in the 1990s ABC sitcom “Step by Step,” is mourning her death.

“As with everyone who knew her, I was stunned yesterday by the news that my dear and deep friend Suzanne had passed,” he wrote Oct. 16 on Instagram, alongside a photo of her. “For that brief moment it was unbelievable. But indeed she has passed. She beautifully passed through my life on this leg of her endless journey. My task now is to remain on the roadside as she continues on.”

Somers died Oct. 15 from breast cancer, one day before she would’ve turned 77.

Duffy and Somers both became stars in the 1970s — Somers playing ditzy blond Chrissy on “Three’s Company,” and Duffy rocketing to fame playing Bobby Ewing on the prime-time soap opera “Dallas.” In 1991, they teamed up for the “Brady Bunch”-esque comedy “Step by Step,” playing a couple who married and integrated their families under one roof, with all sorts of hijinks ensuing. The show would run for seven seasons between 1991 and 1998.

“Of course I will miss the phone calls, the emails, the visits, and the meals and laughter,” Duffy continued. “But the dialogue of deep and thoughtful, and silly and frivolous continues. My conversations with her now will be held solely through my daily Buddhist practice.”

Duffy, referencing Somers' husband, Alan Hamel, added, “I am not alone in wishing I had one more face-to-face with her and Alan, but had we had that meeting last Friday I would still be yearning for just one more today. It is the painful beauty of our present human reality.”

Somers and Hamel were married for 46 years and together for 55. She also left behind a son, Bruce Jr., whom she had with her first husband.

Suzanne Somers and Patrick Duffy (center) tried to keep a blended family in line on "Step by Step." Alamy

“What strength and support I can muster I send to Alan and Bruce and her family and to her I say; When the stone of your life dropped in this pond you made quite a ripple my friend. Thank you,” Duffy concluded.

He’s not the only “Step by Step” star grieving Somers’ death. Christine Lakin, who played Duffy’s daughter Al, also paid tribute with a series of throwback photos on her Instagram page on Oct. 16.

“She was easily the most glamorous person I’d ever met. Her warmth and humor was what made her so real and down to earth to everyone she crossed paths with,” she began.

“She was an icon yes, but she was also an inspiration in the early fight for equal pay in the entertainment industry. She was an author, a survivor, a speaker and an incredible entrepreneur. She was a 2nd mom of sorts to me in the formative years of my childhood.

“She had the best relationship with Patrick Duffy and the two of the them set the tone for what was an idyllic set experience. She was goofy and self deprecating which made her beauty disarming.”

Lakin wrapped up her post by saying she feels grateful to have worked with and known Somers.

“She had an excitement for life that was and will always be inspiring,” she wrote. “I feel so lucky to have crossed paths with this wonderful woman. It’s hard to believe she’s gone from this lifetime. Rest in peace @suzannesomers.”