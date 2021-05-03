See Suzanne Somers, 74, twin with her granddaughter in short shorts

Suzanne Somers is almost 50 years older than her granddaughter Camelia Somers, but you’d never know it by looking at a picture of the intergenerational pair.

Over the weekend, the 74-year-old actor, author and wellness buff took to social media to share a shot that proves, even decked out in denim cutoffs, she and Camelia are totally “twinning.”

In the photo, the duo stand side by side, each with an arm around the other’s waist, showing off matching blond locks, long legs and big smiles.

“Who wears short shorts? Twinning with my granddaughter @cameliasomers!” the former “Three’s Company” star wrote in the caption that accompanied the photo. “I have always told the kids, ‘I’m a different kind of grandmother!’”

The “hot” kind, according to “The Bold and the Beautiful” star Camelia, who shared the same pic on her own account.

“Didn’t expect to twin with my grandma when I threw on these shorts this morning,” the 25-year-old wrote. “SHE’S HOT!!!!”

Followers of both women’s Instagram accounts seemed to agree with that sentiment, with fans raving that they both look “beautiful,” “stunning” and “gorgeous.”

Those compliments come on the heels of a rough year for the elder Somers.

In 2020, both she and her husband of over 40 years, Alan Hamel, fell down the stairs in their home. He wasn’t hurt in the fall, but Somers had to have neck surgery following the spill.

"The moment the surgery was complete the neck and shoulder pain she had experienced slowly went away and the only residual pain is from the surgery itself which is now dissipating," Hamel said in a statement to TODAY in October.

And if the new photo with Camelia is anything to go by, Somers is doing much better now.

Camelia is the daughter of Bruce Somers Jr., Suzanne’s only child from a previous marriage.