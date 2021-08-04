Susan Sarandon on who she wants to be dating: 'Male, female — age doesn't matter'

Susan Sarandon is open to romance if the right person comes along.

"I would like to have a travel companion, male, female — age doesn't matter," the actor, 74, recently told People, “but I would like to find someone who's up for an adventure kind of attitude. And also, who cares about something passionately and who loves what they do, whatever that is."

Susan Sarandon in 2020. Mark Makela / Getty Images

The Oscar winner’s most recent known relationship was with ping-pong entrepreneur Jonathan Bricklin. They split in 2015 after about five years together.

"I guess my point is I'm pretty open, but I don't know," the "Thelma & Louise" star added. "COVID isn't exactly the most perfect dating situation to be finding people. So, I don't know, but I'm pretty happy making memories with my kids."

If you're shocked that she seemingly admitted to being pansexual, don't be. This isn't the first time she has opened up about the fluidity of her sexuality. In 2015, she told the co-hosts of "The View" that while she wasn’t “actively looking” for someone, she was "open."

“If there’s a person, I would leave open the age, the color, the gender even," she explained. "It increases your chances, doesn’t it?”

Callie Khouri, Geena Davis, and Susan Sarandon attend "Thelma & Louise" 30th Anniversary drive-in charity screening experience. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Two years later, she further discussed her sexuality, telling the LGBTQ news site PrideSource, "My sexual orientation is up for grabs."

“I don't think you had to declare yourself as rigidly as you do now in terms of having to declare yourself almost politically about your sexual preference,” she added.

Sarandon has three children: Eva Amurri, 36, who she welcomed during her relationship with filmmaker Franco Amurri in the ‘80s, as well as two sons, Jack, 32, and Miles, 29, from her relationship with actor Tim Robbins, which lasted more than two decades.

Sarandon has been in a number of high-profile, long-term relationships, but she has only actually said “I do” once — to Chris Sarandon in 1967, an actor and her former classmate at the Catholic University of America. They divorced in 1979.

Sarandon explained that “never wanted to get married the first time” in an interview on the “Divorced, Not Dead” podcast earlier this year.

"I was in college at 17,” she told host Caroline Stanbury. "We kind of eventually dated. Eventually, my first sexual experience. I was so grateful. I decided to get married, and only because we would've gotten kicked out of school.”

She added that the concept of marriage has never appealed to her.

"After a while in a relationship, if you get a bunch of kids and a bunch of real estate, and you've been together for 27 (years), you do (get married)," she said. "I mean, it's hard not to take each other for granted.... I don't know, it just for me ... I wasn't interested in it. I don't know why my parents were married."

She may not be keen on marriage, but in terms of a romantic relationship in general?

“I don't know," she told People Wednesday. "That window may have closed, but I'm forever hopeful — but not desperate."