Heather Heyer's mom gives tearful speech about daughter's legacy at VMAs

In a somber moment at an otherwise lighthearted event, Susan Bro, the mother of Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer, spoke onstage at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The heartbroken mom got teary as she spoke about her daughter's legacy after her tragic death.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images Susan Bro's 32-year-old daughter, Heather Heyer, died after being struck by a car while counter-protesting a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

“Only 15 days ago, my daughter was killed as she protested racism. I miss her, but I know she’s here tonight. I’m deeply moved to see people across the world, all over the world, be inspired by her courage,” Bro said at the awards show on Sunday, adding that her family started the nonprofit Heather Heyer Foundation to provide scholarships for people interested in social justice issues.

"I don’t want Heather to die in vain. I want people to know that Heather never marched alone," Bro said. "She was joined by people of every race and every background across the country.”

Before presenting the award for "Best Fight Against the System," Bro was introduced by Pastor Robert Lee IV, a direct descendant of Robert E. Lee, whose statue has been at the center of controversy.

"We have made my ancestor an idol of white supremacy, racism and hate. As a pastor, it is my moral duty to speak out against racism, America's original sin," Lee said. "Today I call on all of us with privilege and power to answer God's call to confront racism and white supremacy head on.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images Susan Bro and Pastor Robert Wright Lee IV speak onstage with arms linked at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

"We can find inspiration in the Black Lives Matter movement, the women who marched in the Women's March in January, and especially in Heather Heyer, who died fighting for her beliefs in Charlottesville," he said.

Before leaving the stage, Lee added that introducing Bro at the event was his "distinct honor."