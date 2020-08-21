Original 'Survivor' star reflects on moment he knew show would be 'big'

“It’s 100 degrees or hotter every day, a hundred percent humidity. You’re not eating, you’re agitated, you’re not sleeping, you’re sitting in the rain, no shelter and then you’re with strangers, so all those factors is the drama,” Gervase Peterson, who finished in seventh place during that inaugural season, told TODAY. “All you have to do is put the people in and let everything happen.”

Yes, there were the inevitable “Gilligan’s Island” jokes, but CBS, creator Mark Burnett and host Jeff Probst wound up having the last laugh, as the “Survivor” franchise quickly became a juggernaut and generated the kind of watercooler buzz most shows would kill to garner, including one episode in which the castaways’ culinary choice raised eyebrows.

Gervase Peterson was one of the original castaways on "Survivor" and returned years later for another try on "Survivor: Blood vs. Water" in 2013. CBS via Getty Images

“When we ate rat, for me that was the turning point. I’m like, ‘We’re actually eating rat.’ Who’s not gonna watch this show? For me, that was that moment, I’m like, ‘This show is gonna be big,’” Peterson said.

The original "Survivor" averaged 28 million viewers a week, with more than 51 million people tuning in for the finale on Aug. 23, 2000, according to Nielsen, making it the most-watched primetime episode of any show that year (excluding special-event programming, like the Super Bowl). The finale was also the second-most-watched TV episode of the decade, behind only the "Friends" finale.

Reality shows had existed before. MTV scored with a generation of viewers during the ‘90s who watched strangers live together on “The Real World,” but there was no looming cash prize, so “Survivor” may have been the product of being the perfect show at the perfect moment.

Original "Survivor" winner Richard Hatch was not exactly loved, but he still managed to win the $1 million prize. CBS via Getty Images

“‘The Real World’ helped kind of set the tone a little bit, watching real people doing real things, arguing, fighting, all that kind of stuff. By the time we came along in 2000, it was just the right time. Coming out in summertime, we had no competition,” Peterson, who competed on the show again on “Survivor: Blood vs. Water” in 2013, said.

“I think if we came out in the fall, that’s when all the networks put out all the new TV shows. There’s so much competition that you want to watch where this is the only thing on that’s original programming.”

The first season proved just how original the show was. Not only did the castaways eat rat, but viewers were also spellbound by feisty former Navy SEAL Rudy Boesch, eventual winner Richard Hatch parading around naked and Sue Hawk’s brutal takedown of runner-up Kelly Wiglesworth in the final tribal council.