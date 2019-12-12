'Survivor' ejects contestant for 1st time ever for undisclosed 'incident'

History was made on Wednesday night's episode of "Survivor" when a contestant on "Survivor: Island of the Idols" was booted from the show for an undisclosed reason, the first time that's happened in the series' 19-year run.

At the conclusion of the episode, host Jeff Probst visited the tribe's camp to inform the remaining castaways that Dan Spilo had been ejected, although he would not provide any specific information on why.

“Dan was removed from the game after a report of another incident, which happened off-camera and did not involve a player,” read a message on the screen as the episode drew to a close.

Dan Spilo on the seventh episode of "Survivor: Island of the Idols." Robert Voets / CBS

The show, currently in its 39th season, would not elaborate on the incident, but People reports it "happened after an immunity challenge as Spilo and other contestants were getting into a boat to transport them back to the camp. The incident was not caught on camera, but at least one other contestant witnessed it."

Spilo, 48, is a Hollywood agent who had been at the center of some controversy earlier this season when he was accused of making inappropriate contact with fellow contestant Kellee Kim, who said he went into her personal space despite her pleas for him to stop.

My thoughts on tonight's episode of @survivorcbs and Dan Spilo's removal for another incident of inappropriate touching. #Survivor39 pic.twitter.com/nfo9Q5ojLP — Kellee Kim (@kellee_kim) December 12, 2019

"While Dan's dismissal has validated the concerns that I raised from the beginning of this season, I wish that no one else had to be subjected to this type of behavior," Kim tweeted in response to his removal.

Spilo apologized for the incident after Kim was voted out.

“I work in an industry in which the #MeToo movement was formed and allowed — thank God — to blossom and become powerful and strong,” he said on the show. “My personal feeling is if anyone ever felt for a second uncomfortable about anything I’ve ever done, I’m horrified about that and I’m terribly sorry.”

Probst would not offer any insight into what led led to Spilo's ouster.

Spilo's behavior on the reality show had already proven to be a cause for concern. Robert Voets / CBS

"I’ve endeavored to be as forthcoming as possible with you regarding everything that has happened this season. In this situation, out of respect for privacy and confidentiality, I can’t say anymore," he told "Entertainment Weekly."

Probst also said it was not an easy to decision to eject Spilo.

"It has been an unprecedented season," he told "Entertainment Weekly." "Complex social issues were woven into the game in a way we have never seen before. With our contestants’ welfare at the forefront, we have spent a lot of time discussing every layer of the situation with human resources, diversity and inclusion representatives, show therapists, lawyers, publicists, and standards and practices."

The season finale of "Survivor: Island of the Idols" will air next Wednesday on CBS.