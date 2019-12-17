Dan Spilo is breaking his silence to apologize to his fellow "Survivor: Island of the Idols" contestants.

Spilo became the first contestant in "Survivor" history to be ejected last week following what the show described as an off-camera incident.

He previously had been accused earlier in the season of inappropriately touching fellow contestant Kellee Kim.

Spilo became the first contestant in "Survivor" history to be ejected from the show last week.

“I am deeply sorry for how my actions affected Kellee during the taping of this season of ‘Survivor,’” Spilo, 48, said in a statement to People magazine. “After apologizing at the tribal council when I first learned that Kellee still felt uncomfortable, I want to make sure I do so again, clearly and unambiguously.

“I truly regret that anyone was made to feel uncomfortable by my behavior,” Spilo continued. “In my life, I have always tried to treat others with decency, integrity and kindness.

"I can only hope that my actions in the future can help me to make amends and show me to be the kind of father, husband, colleague and friend that I always aim to be," he added.

Spilo, a Hollywood agent, was booted from the competition during last week's episode for reasons that weren't made clear to the viewers. It was the first time a contestant had been ejected in the show's 19-year run.

At the episode's conclusion, host Jeff Probst visited the tribe's camp to inform the remaining castaways that Spilo had been removed, although he did not provide specific information on why.

“Dan was removed from the game after a report of another incident, which happened off-camera and did not involve a player,” read a message on the screen as the episode drew to a close.

People magazine has reported that the incident involved Spilo touching a female producer's thigh.

Spilo had been at the center of controversy earlier this season when he was accused of making inappropriate contact with Kim, who said he went into her personal space despite her pleas for him to stop.

After Kim was voted out, Spilo apologized for the incident on camera, saying he worked in an industry in which the #MeToo movement was "powerful and strong.”

"My personal feeling is if anyone ever felt for a second uncomfortable about anything I’ve ever done, I’m horrified about that and I’m terribly sorry," he said.

My thoughts on tonight's episode of @survivorcbs and Dan Spilo's removal for another incident of inappropriate touching. #Survivor39 pic.twitter.com/nfo9Q5ojLP — Kellee Kim (@kellee_kim) December 12, 2019

Kim responded to Spilo's removal from the show last week with mixed emotions.

"While Dan's dismissal has validated the concerns that I raised from the beginning of this season, I wish that no one else had to be subjected to this type of behavior," she tweeted.

The season finale of "Survivor: Island of the Idols" airs Wednesday on CBS.