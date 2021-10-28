“Toy Story” fans have long known that Woody has a snake in his boot, but they had no idea his pal, Buzz Lightyear, has hair under his helmet.

On Wednesday, the first teaser trailer from Disney Pixar’s upcoming animated feature “Lightyear” dropped, and it packed a reveal no one saw coming. But maybe they should have.

“Lightyear” is the fictional tale of the “real” space ranger that inspired the talking toy, a guy who, unlike his plastic counterpart, can actually take off the purple Snoopy cap he wears under his visor to reveal what he’s got going on underneath it.

What he’s got is hair — and we’re not talking about a buzzcut.