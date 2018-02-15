Surprise! Amy Schumer marries boyfriend Chris Fischer — see the photos

share tweet pin email

Surprise! Amy Schumer is a married woman.

The comedian tied the knot with chef and cookbook author Chris Fischer in a surprise wedding on Tuesday, Us Weekly reports.

Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

The couple said "I do" just outside a rented house in Malibu that overlooks the ocean. A comedian officiated the ceremony, while Schumer, 36, and Fisher, 37, exchanged vows they wrote themselves. (Ironically, Schumer, who has a tendency to photo-bomb other couples' wedding and engagement pics, issued a strict no-photo policy.)

The "Inside Amy Schumer" star confirmed the happy news on Thursday with an Instagram gallery packed with photos from the ceremony, captioning it simply, "Yup."

One photo shows Schumer wearing her wedding dress and Fischer in a dark suit and tie. The two lovebirds are seen gazing into each other's eyes.

Click or swipe right through the gallery to find a pic of the couple celebrating with two canine friends, and another of Schumer getting a congratulatory peck on the head from her close pal Jennifer Lawrence.

@robandlindsayweddings A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 10:53am PST

But Lawrence wasn't the only A-lister cheering the couple on. Jennifer Aniston, Larry David, David Spade, Judd Apatow and Jake Gyllenhaal reportedly also attended the last-minute ceremony.

No gifts but consider a donation to @everytown A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 9:21am PST

Schumer, a staunch gun control activist ever since a gunman opened fire at a movie theater screening her comedy "Trainwreck" in 2015, shared another post asking fans to donate to Everytown For Gun Safety rather than send wedding gifts.

Schumer and Fischer were first spotted together last November, but the comedian only recently shared her first pic with her honey — at Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday party. In the photo, the two are seen embracing as they share a sweet smooch.

Schumer previously dated furniture designer Ben Hanisch from November 2015 until May 2017.

Congratulations to Amy and Chris on this terrific news!