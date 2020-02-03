Sign up for our newsletter

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira wowed audiences with their co-headlined halftime show on Sunday night at Super Bowl 54. The Super Bowl halftime show was full of fabulous moments, but the internet can't seem to stop talking about one thing Shakira did. It wasn't with her hips, it was with her tongue.

The 43-year-old Colombian and Lebanese singer opened the halftime show with a medley of her hits, including "She Wolf" and "Wherever, Whenever." During "Hips Don't Lie," she leaned into the camera and wiggled her tongue at the camera.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

One Twitter user questioned the choice, asking, "The halftime show was really great and all but why did Shakira do this😂"

The halftime show was really great and all but why did Shakira do this😂 pic.twitter.com/kF9FpIIjO4 — Jordyn Reith (@Jpreith14) February 3, 2020

One (sassy) user commented that the tongue moment was "the only thing Shakira did live."

Other people were actually fans of the "tongue thing." One person tweeted, "Ima be doing that Shakira tongue thing randomly now without hesitation 👅👅👅 blblblblb!"

Ima be doing that Shakira tongue thing randomly now without hesitation 👅👅👅 blblblblb! — ant-honey (@aanthonyy07) February 3, 2020

Idk what Shakira just did here but I’m for it, she snapped! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/DRGYvH9Q8Z — New Culture 👑 (@NewCuIture) February 3, 2020

Some pointed out the moment was referencing Shakira's Middle Eastern heritage. NBC News reporter Doha Madani tweeted, "You can’t watch this and deny Shakira is at least half Lebanese."

You can’t watch this and deny Shakira is at least half Lebanese pic.twitter.com/y96zLFxMX4 — Doha Madani (@DohaMadani) February 3, 2020

The moment already became a meme by Sunday night, with many Twitter users using the viral video to crack jokes about whatever they wanted, Super Bowl-related or not.

Super Bowl producers talking to shakira and jlo: we need one of you to do something so we can make a memorable meme

Shakira: say no more pic.twitter.com/gbH4NOefg7 — Gabby Morrow (@MorrowGabby) February 3, 2020

If I ain’t seen anything ever that’s more meme-worthy, I give you Shakira tongue lol pic.twitter.com/6HcOGBa7Mx — Neek✊🏽 (@Sarcastic_Asset) February 3, 2020

me returning to the party pretending everything is silly and cool after having a nervous breakdown in the bathroom #Shakira pic.twitter.com/ZAL3mJtqnc — tweet deleter (@BrittanytB) February 3, 2020

The show was certainly memorable!