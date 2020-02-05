J.Lo posts behind-the-scenes Super Bowl moment she shared with Shakira

Jennifer Lopez took to social media Wednesday to share a behind-the-scenes Super Bowl moment in which she and fellow halftime show headliner Shakira celebrate each other after a performance well done.

"LOVE this moment with me and @shakira literally seconds after we went off air," Lopez wrote on Instagram and Twitter. "We were so happy!!"

She added the hashtags #MissionAccomplished, #SuperBowlHalftime, #LatinoGang, #GirlsGirls and #StrongerTogether.

In the video clip that accompanied the caption, the two musicians can be seen hugging and high-fiving each other after they finished the Super Bowl halftime show.

Kelly Clarkson retweeted the video, writing of their halftime show, "It was beautiful, strong, and inspiring!! Y’all should be so proud! I was on my feet singing and dancing the entire time while my husband was probably very confused because you would have thought I was up there dancing with y’all."

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Super Bowl halftime show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

"I’m showing this to my daughter, women being strong, women being talented, women supporting each other and being proud of each other’s success," read one comment on Twitter. "You both killed it, such an amazing way to represent."

"I just can’t take it! LOVEEEEEEE this latina sisterhood," another person added.

Tweeted one fan, "YES you were able to share your alone experience of hard work and massive crowd together, knowing each other felt the same thing."

On Instagram, one fan simply wrote the hashtag #Womenpower.

The Super Bowl halftime show is being reported as the most-watched halftime show of all time on YouTube, accomplishing this feat in only three days. Lopez shared the news on her Twitter Wednesday morning alongside the statement, "OMG crazy!"