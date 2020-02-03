Super Bowl 2020 commercials: Here are the ads that have everyone buzzing

Sure, there's a game on, but the biggest draw for the Super Bowl may be what happens when there's no action on the field when millions of people tune in to see the commercials. A 30-second spot on the Fox broadcast is fetching $5.6 million this year, so companies are going all in to make sure they create a memorable ad.

Here’s a look at some of the commercials that have people talking.

Hyundai

Boston natives Chris Evans, John Krasinski and Rachel Dratch all appear in this ad promoting the carmaker’s Smart Park feature that has some fun with the city’s notorious accent. Retired Red Sox luminary David Ortiz also makes a cameo.

Budweiser

The beer company put a positive spin on stereotypes associated with Americans by posting clips of warmhearted moments that show who we are as a country in this surprisingly moving spot.

Cheetos

The popular snack has (cheese) dusted off ‘90s rap star MC Hammer, with his classic "U Can't Touch This" providing the soundtrack in this spot for Cheetos Popcorn about a man who can't help in various situations because he has Cheetos dust — officially known as Cheetle — on his hands. Bonus: The rapper also stars in the ad.

Michelob Ultra

"Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon laments the rigors of working out until John Cena encourages him to "see the lighter side of things," helping him discover the joy of being fit.

Mountain Dew

The soda brand enlists Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross in this send-up of “The Shining” to plug its sugar-free soda. It's frighteningly hilarious. Or is it hilariously frightening?

Jeep

Jeep raised the homage to beloved movies with this fun take on "Groundhog Day" that features the film's star, Bill Murray, waking up on the same day over and over again, except this time there's a Jeep. Some of the film's supporting characters, including Ned Ryerson, also pop up. The timing of the ad was perfect, too, because Super Bowl just so happened to fall on Groundhog Day.

Google

Google goes for the heartstrings in this emotional ad about a man who uses the search engine to help him reminisce about and remember the love of his life.

Avocados from Mexico

What better way to get people to buy this healthy fruit than by casting ... Molly Ringwald? Yes, the ‘80s icon stars in this cheeky ad that takes place on the fictional Avocados From Mexico shopping network.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Little Caesars

Former "Office" star Rainn Wilson returns to the office — well, an office, anyway — as the head of Sliced Bread, who's forced into crisis mode when word gets out that delivery from Little Caesars is the best thing since, well, you know.

Squarespace

Things get pretty meta when Winona Ryder finds herself in Winona, Minnesota, in this bid to encourage people to create a website.

WeatherTech

This ad is told from the point of the dog of company CEO David MacNeil, a pooch who survived cancer, thanks to the efforts of the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine.

Doritos

Veteran actor Sam Elliott squares off with "Old Town Road" rapper Lil Nas X in a Wild West dance-off over a bag of Doritos Cool Ranch. Billy Ray Cyrus also makes an appearance at the tail end.

Heinz

What's better than one Super Bowl commercial? How about four of them, playing concurrently? The ketchup brand rolled out a quartet of ads, each playing simultaneously on a different part of the screen. And you thought it was tough for a Super Bowl quarterback to focus on the 11 men each tasked with stopping him ...

Genesis

Power couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen bid adieu to old luxury at a fancy dinner party while welcoming new luxury in this amusing spot that also has a little fun at the end with the singer's Sexiest Man Alive title.

Amazon

Alexa has made our world easier, hasn't it? Ellen DeGeneres and Portia DeRossi try to imagine what the world was like before it existed. Hint: a lot tougher.

Pop-Tarts

In case you didn't know, the pretzel is broken, so “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness stars in this ad, resembling an infomercial, explaining that it's been fixed, thanks to Pop-Tarts Pretzel.

Kia

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs may not have made it to the Super Bowl, but he still made his presence felt in this commercial in which he talks to his younger self about growing up homeless.

Audi

While stuck in traffic, former "Game of Thrones" star Maisie Williams belts out "Let It Go" from "Frozen" in this attempt to woo drivers with a new line of eco-friendly cars.

Discover

The credit card company digs into annals of pop culture when asked if it charges an annual fee, getting a "No" response from "Friends," Austin Powers and more. There's also "Yes" spot, as well, in the same vein.

Walmart

Not to be outdone in the pop culture arena, the retail behemoth also uses some classic characters to tout its free pickup. Buzz Lightyear, Bill from the "Bill & Ted" series and R2-D2 and C-3PO from "Star Wars" are just some of the legends who appear.

Snickers

Things have gotten out of control in the world, so people decided to improve the planet by feeding it a Snickers, which may actually be the latest in a long line of bad ideas.

Olay

Katie Couric, Busy Philipps, Taraji P. Henson and late-night host Lilly Singh all join forces with real-life astronaut Nicole Stott in this space-themed reminder about tweeting to help raise money for girls who code.

Facebook

The social media behemoth promoted a variety of Facebook groups that people can find on the site, with Twisted Sister's classic "I Wanna Rock" providing the soundtrack. The payoff comes at the end when Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone make a cameo.

Hulu

Where will New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady play in 2020? Will he play in 2020? The NFL legend has some fun with the questions lingering over his future in this ad for Hulu, in which he proclaims this is the end of TV as we know it. “But me? I’m not going anywhere,” he says as the draws to a close.

Rocket Mortgage

"It's the one place I can let my guard down," hunky Jason Momoa proclaims about his home, only for us to discover that he's actually a scrawny, balding guy who has no strength, a far cry from the tough-guy persona he projects. Who knew he could tickle our funny bones so much?

Planters

Planters had to shuffle its campaign about the death of Mr. Peanut in the wake of Kobe Bryant's death, so we now know that he is indeed still alive! In this ad, the iconic pitchman (pitch-nut?) is memorialized at a funeral attended by other iconic mascots only for him to be reborn, thanks to tear shed by the Kool-Aid Man. Oh, yeah!

Hello world, I’m happy to be back! I can’t believe everyone came together for little old me! #BabyNut pic.twitter.com/8DpCFjZzX3 — Baby Nut (@MrPeanut) February 3, 2020

Sabra

Who knew hummus could bring together so many celebrities? "Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars — and rivals — Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo are just two of the famous folks who appear in this spot that also features Urkel, Mel B and Chester Cheetah, among others.