These are the Super Bowl commercials everyone is talking about

Even if you're not a football fan, there's another reason you may have tuned into the Super Bowl: the commercials.

The ads that air during the big game are among the most anticipated commercials we see all year. And 2018 was no different.

Some were heartwarming — stories of triumph against all odds? Check. Some were hilarious. (Thank you, Eli Manning and Odell Beckham, Jr.) Yet others we're controversial — we're looking at you, Dodge.

Here are the ones everyone is going to be talking about on Monday.

"Good Odds"

Toyota hit the nail on the head with its compelling commercial about Lauren Woolstencroft, a Canadian alpine skier who's won eight gold medals at the Paralympics.

The ad — which doesn't actually feature a car — beautifully tells the story of Woolstencroft, who was born without any legs below her knees and with only one arm, and became one of the best alpine skiers in the world.

"Human"

Slapstick humor, star power, chocolate — what more can one really ask from a commercial? This spot stars an M&M ... who turns into Danny DeVito ... and then gets run over by a truck. Yeah, you'll have to watch for yourself.

Doritos Blaze vs. Mountain Dew Ice

Hearing Missy Elliot's voice come out of Morgan Freeman's mouth isn't an experience we ever thought we needed, but now ... well, it's definitely worth a watch. The same goes for watching Peter Dinklage, but hearing Busta Rhymes.

The ads, for Doritos Blaze and Mountain Dew Ice, both come from PepsiCo and aired back-to-back during the game. But it's up to you to choose: Which one was better?

"Solo: A Star Wars Story"

A 45-second trailer for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" premiered during Sunday's game, giving fans a much-anticipated glimpse of the upcoming film, which tells Han Solo's origin story.

The movie comes out in May and stars Alden Ehrenreich as Solo.

"Built to Serve"

The winner for most controversial Super Bowl ad this year goes to Dodge Ram, for its "Built to Serve" commercial, which featured part of a speech Martin Luther King Jr. made 50 years ago.

But many people were irked that the company used King's words to sell cars.

Wonder what MLK would think to see his words about everyone being able to serve used to back a Dodge RAM commercial. #superbowlads — Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) February 5, 2018

Yeah, because who knew MLK was talking about a Dodge Ram? Here I thought he was talking about equality. — Ryan S. Clark (@ryan_s_clark) February 5, 2018

Many called the ad the "worst" of the night.

"Dundee"

A spoof movie trailer turned tourism ad? Yeah, you got us.

What looked to be a trailer for a new "Crocodile Dundee" film staring Chris Hemsworth and Danny McBride turned out to be a tourism ad for Australia. Sure, some fans were bummed when they realized the 1986 comedy classic is not being remade (at least, as far as we know!), but we have to admit, it's a genius move.

"Touchdown Celebrations to Come"

Go figure: The NFL had one of the best commercials that aired during the Super Bowl.

Just when we needed a laugh during a particularly close game, Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. came to the rescue with their hilarious take on "Dirty Dancing." Well done, gentlemen.

And that's a wrap!