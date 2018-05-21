See the sweet messages from Duchess Meghan's 'Suits' costars after her wedding

share tweet pin email

The cast of "Suits," the American legal drama that Meghan Markle starred in for seven seasons, sent their friend and former castmate messages of love and support all weekend long on her marriage to Prince Harry.

Sarah Rafferty, who plays Donna Paulsen on the show, posted on Instagram about the wedding.

Another castmate, Gabriel Macht, who plays Harvey Specter on the USA Network series, posted his own message of congratulations.

Co-stars Rafferty, Gina Torres and Rick Hoffman sat down with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Friday to discuss how they learned about their friend, who played Rachel Zane, a paralegal and love interest of main character Mike Ross on the show, dating — and becoming engaged to — a prince.

“I got the news early, and I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me,’” Hoffman said with humor. “It was like both of us in the trailer, just kind of like, ‘Oh! You’re dating a prince?!’ You know I was just like, ‘Take it slow, be careful — don’t let him hurt you,’” the actor joked.

Now that Markle’s time playing Rachel has ended, her castmates fondly remember the close relationship they shared.

“It was such an amazing experience,” said Rafferty." We were with each other for longer than we went to college or high school with our friends. We became family in a way — we’re still family.”