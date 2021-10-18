'Succession' star Sarah Snook reveals she secretly got married to her best friend

Surprise! Sarah Snook is a married woman.

The Australia-born actor, who plays Shiv Roy on HBO's hit show "Succession," revealed that she secretly proposed and got married to her best friend during the pandemic.

The 33-year-old dropped the news in a new interview with Vogue Australia and said the lucky guy in her life is Australian comedian Dave Lawson, 43.

“At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love,” she explained. “We’ve been friends since 2014, lived together, traveled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic. We’ve just never been single at the same time."

Ever the modern woman, Snook took the initiative to ask Lawson if he'd like to take their relationship to the next level.

“I proposed and we got married in February in my (Brooklyn) backyard,” she said.

She told Vogue that the ceremony was quite small and included Snook's housemates and her "Succession" co-star Ashley Zukerman, who served as a witness. Snook also kept her style simple and rocked a vintage velvet Chloé coat and Blundstone boots.

“We had matching Blunnies,” she said.

The pandemic has been an intensely emotional time for all of us, and Snook said she feels grateful that she's had someone to share the challenging experience with.

“It’s been a ride. There’s so much heartache and sadness in the world, but on a micro personal level, I’ve been very fortunate,” she told the magazine. “There’s a really lovely grace in that without the pandemic, we might not have ended up together so quickly.”

"Succession," which just returned Sunday for its long-awaited third season, has definitely been a career defining role for Snook, and she continues to be intrigued by her character.

“I always feel like I’ve played by choice and good fortune, interesting, complex, strong and a good diversity of women, in terms of their characters. They often have a strength and they’re not pushovers, but there’s usually been a redeeming softness that they’re protecting," she explained. "And Shiv has that as well, but her defense of that softness is so different from who I am as a person.”