'Stranger Things' stars cheer up kid after classmates fail to attend birthday party

Aaron Alambat had big plans to celebrate his birthday recently with eight of his classmates in a festive "Stranger Things"-themed party. In a nod to the popular sci-fi Netflix show, the bash featured strings of Christmas lights, a beverage dispenser of Demogorgon blood and a beautiful cake alongside a hearty feast.
The only thing missing? All of his friends.
That's when older sister Ayen Alambat came to the rescue. But instead of wielding psychokinetic powers, Ayen harnessed the power of the internet.
"My brother invited 8 of his classmates for his stranger things themed bday party & none of their punk selves showed up," she wrote on March 18.
Since then, the tweet has received more than 242,000 "likes" and nearly 50,000 retweets in a show of support reminicesnt of "Sad Papaw" — the man who made dinner for his six grandkids, only to have one show up — almost two years ago to the date.
Joining in on the fun was none other than Eleven herself, Millie Bobby Brown, who tweeted a note of support to Aaron. "You can let them all know that everyone on behalf on Stranger things would’ve come!" she wrote. "I think your awesome and next year I would like an invite... Please?"
Gaten Matarazzo, who plays lovable Dustin Henderson, quickly chimed in. "Count me in too!" he wrote. "I'll bring the chocolate pudding."
Thanks to big sis Ayen, if the gang from Hawkins, Indiana, doesn't get trapped in the Upside Down in "Stranger Things" season three, Aaron could look forward to a very special (and well-attended) birthday party next year!