'Stranger Things' stars cheer up kid after classmates fail to attend birthday party

Aaron Alambat had big plans to celebrate his birthday recently with eight of his classmates in a festive "Stranger Things"-themed party. In a nod to the popular sci-fi Netflix show, the bash featured strings of Christmas lights, a beverage dispenser of Demogorgon blood and a beautiful cake alongside a hearty feast.

The only thing missing? All of his friends.

my brother invited 8 of his classmates for his stranger things themed bday party & none of their punk selves showed up pic.twitter.com/Rw8wC5uNjo — ayen (@ayenalambat) March 18, 2018

That's when older sister Ayen Alambat came to the rescue. But instead of wielding psychokinetic powers, Ayen harnessed the power of the internet.

"My brother invited 8 of his classmates for his stranger things themed bday party & none of their punk selves showed up," she wrote on March 18.

Since then, the tweet has received more than 242,000 "likes" and nearly 50,000 retweets in a show of support reminicesnt of "Sad Papaw" — the man who made dinner for his six grandkids, only to have one show up — almost two years ago to the date.

Maybe they were in the Upside Down. Anyways, happy birthday to your brother! :) — Chatch (@chatchooy) March 19, 2018

Tell your brother I wish I was invited to his party! LOVE his decorations! Tell him in a world full of tens he is an Eleven! They are all mouth breathers anyways... pic.twitter.com/yI1uELleAQ — Tori Bernal (@toribryanne) March 19, 2018

Joining in on the fun was none other than Eleven herself, Millie Bobby Brown, who tweeted a note of support to Aaron. "You can let them all know that everyone on behalf on Stranger things would’ve come!" she wrote. "I think your awesome and next year I would like an invite... Please?"

What!!!! Oh Well You can let them all know that everyone on behalf on Stranger things wouldâve come! I think your awesome and next year I would like an invite... Please? https://t.co/gNir0sMpsm — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) March 20, 2018

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, and Finn Wolfhard attended the premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things" season two on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, California.

Gaten Matarazzo, who plays lovable Dustin Henderson, quickly chimed in. "Count me in too!" he wrote. "I'll bring the chocolate pudding."

Count me in too! Iâll bring the chocolate pudding ððð — Gaten Matarazzo (@GatenM123) March 20, 2018

Thanks to big sis Ayen, if the gang from Hawkins, Indiana, doesn't get trapped in the Upside Down in "Stranger Things" season three, Aaron could look forward to a very special (and well-attended) birthday party next year!