“Stranger Things” star Gaten Matarazzo isn’t only great at fighting Demogorgons. He also has an amazing voice — even when matched up with Kelly Clarkson!

As part of a promo video for 2017’s WE Day, Matarazzo is shown giving Clarkson a ride in a golf cart, and on the way, the duo busted out some songs.

From vocal warm-ups to belting out “We Are Family,” the two sounded stellar. This isn’t the first time Matarazzo’s wowed audiences with his voice. Before starring on “Stranger Things,” the 15-year-old appeared on Broadway in both “Les Miserables” and “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.”

How about a Clarkson/Matarazzo holiday album next?