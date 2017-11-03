Watch the 'Stranger Things' boys have an epic dance-off with Jimmy Fallon

share tweet pin email

The boys from "Stranger Things" took on a challenge almost as hard as defeating a Demogorgon on Thursday when they battled in a hilarious dance-off on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon.

Cast members Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) and Noah Schnapp (Will) from the Netflix hit went from fighting demons in The Upside Down on the show to busting out "The Upside Get Down" with Fallon.

Each of them randomly selected a dance, from "Toastin' Waffles" to "Flashlight With a Mind of Its Own," and then did their best to make it happen.

Noah Schnapp, 13, who plays Will Byers on the show, had a moment that made Fallon and any Generation X fans of "Stranger Things" feel ancient when he drew the "Trying to Fix an '80s TV" dance.

Schnapp said had no idea what an '80s TV actually looks like even though part of the irresistible appeal of "Stranger Things," which released Season Two last week, is that it's set in the heart of the 1980s.

Fallon had to explain about changing the channels by hand and banging on the side of it to get reception to help Schnapp get his dance just right.

Between the guys stealing the show with their dance moves and co-star Millie Bobby Brown showing off her style and rapping ability, is there anything these kids can't do?

