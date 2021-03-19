Sting celebrates his 'Jeopardy!' appearance with his take on the show's theme

Sting had “Jeopardy!” fans wrapped around his finger.

The singer and former frontman for The Police, who read clues about himself on Thursday night’s episode, created lyrics for the program’s legendary theme and performed the revamped song in a video that closed out the show.

“Of all the things in my CV / Everything in life from A to Z / But how I wish my ma could see / Here I am on ‘Jeopardy!’ / Here I am on ‘Jeopardy!’” he sang while gently strumming his acoustic guitar.

The Sting category appeared in the first round, and the Grammy winner read all five clues. The contestants guessed the right answer each time.

“Thank you to Sting. That was so cool,” guest host Katie Couric said after the category wrapped up.

Couric, of course, is one of many people filling in as a guest host following Alex Trebek’s death.

She joined the likes of Ken Jennings, “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards, "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former “Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik, who recently shared the first photo of herself on the show’s set.

“Had a pretty darn good day at work,” she captioned the picture, along the with hash tags #jeopardy and #wow.

