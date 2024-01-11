Steven Yeun took home the award for best actor in best limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television at the 2024 Golden Globes, thanks to the series "Beef."

In doing so, the actor beat out some big names in his category for the award including Woody Harrelson and Jon Hamm.

During his acceptance speech Yeun spoke lovingly of his wife and the compassion he's been afforded.

“I’m just so thankful. I’m just the recipient of a long line of compassion and love and protection and goodwill, so I appreciate this," he said. “Joana, I love you. You are my strength.”

Here’s everything to know about Yeun and Pak's McCary’s love story.

Steven Yeun and Joana Pak at the portrait booth at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Dan Doperalski / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

What is Steven Yeun and Joana Pak’s relationship story?

Pak, a photographer originally from Fayetteville, Arkansas, met Yeun while she was attending Columbia College in Chicago, according to an interview the pair did with Martha Stewart Weddings. At the time, Yeun was peforming with the Second City comedy theater, also based in Chicago.

The couple began officially dating in 2009, the same year that Yeun was cast in the pivotal role of Glenn on "The Walking Dead."

“She walked into the bar where I was a really s---- bartender, and it was kismet,” said Yeun.

Yeun once shared a mishap from their early days of dating. In an interview with GQ, Yeun said he "invited Jo out with two other friends who happened to be girls, which was the worst move of all time."

He said, “Probably because I hadn’t been dating in so long, and by that point I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m just going to not let her know that I’m into her.’ I was playing dumb. Just lame-ass moves. Then we broke off on our own, and I saw her every day for the rest of the year.”

While Steven relocated to Los Angeles for the hit series, their relationship took a long-distance turn. Pak tells Martha Stewart Weddings that Yeun "was based in Atlanta for half the year" during the beginning of their relationship.

"I was in Chicago at the time. We appeared to be everywhere," she says.

They married in 2016 at a wedding attended by the 'Walking Dead' cast

Despite the distance, their relationship prevailed and the pair were engaged by August 2015.

The couple wed in a private ceremony on December 3, 2016, and exchanged vows in front of 220 guests, including Yeun's castmates, Norman Reedus (Darly) and Andrew Lincoln (Rick), from the hit AMC zombie series.

The duo, who are currently living in Los Angeles, wanted a vibrant celebration that would honor their common Korean ancestry and symbolize their shared life together. The pair donned traditional Korean attire for their wedding.

The couple shares 2 kids

The couple announced the birth of their two children in now deleted Instagram posts, per People.

Joanna Pak has supported Steven Yeun at awards shows

While the couple has kept their relationship private, Pak has often been pictured attending Yeun's events over their eight-year marriage.

One notable appearance was when Pak stepped out at the Oscars in 2021 for her husband, who received a first-time nomination for Best Actor in "Minari."

Yeun was the first Asian American actor to receive an Academy Award nomination for best actor.