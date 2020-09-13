Steve Martin reveals the 1 big problem with wearing masks — and his hilarious solution

One population of people who may be OK with wearing masks are celebrities.

Amid the pandemic, they are able to roam around with it being much more difficult to recognize them. Masks and facial coverings make it easier for them to go about their day without being bothered for a selfie or an autograph (if people still get those).

Well, Steve Martin is one celeb who actually has a problem with not being recognized, so much so he created a hilarious solution for himself to circumvent that apparent issue.

"I always wear a mask when I go outside," he wrote on Twitter to his 8.6 million followers. "But something about it was leaving me anxious and unsettled. I thought about the problem, addressed it, and here is the solution."

"I thought about the problem, addressed it, and here is the solution." Steve Martin / Twitter

National treasure.