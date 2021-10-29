See Steve Kornacki as Bill Belichick for TODAY's football Halloween (cutoff hoodie and all)

Steve Kornacki’s Halloween costume is enough to make your pigskin crawl.

The NBC News national political correspondent celebrated the holiday Friday by dressing up as longtime New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick as part of TODAY’S Football “Fright” in America theme on Friday.

Belichick is as known for his grumpy demeanor and cutoff hoodies as he is for the six Super Bowls he’s won with the Patriots, while Kornacki, who hails from outside of Boston, has single-handedly (or is that single-legedly?) popularized khakis with his signature pant of choice.

So, naturally, he pulled off the ultimate trick play when he tore away his pants to reveal he was wearing — what else? — khakis in the greatest surprise since an obscure quarterback named Tom Brady came off the bench early in the 2001 season to lead the Patriots to their first Super Bowl title.

