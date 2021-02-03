Steve Harvey gets epically trolled by 'Family Feud' game board answer

Steve Harvey is a good sport, but as the host of "Family Feud," particularly this past Monday, he'd have to be. One of the survey questions was all about him, and threw a whole lot of shade in his direction.

Particularly about his past mistakes!

Steve Harvey took it well when a category took a dark turn on him. YouTube

"Name something Steve Harvey has had more than one of," Harvey read the question aloud.

Now, that could have related to anything. But No. 6 on the board (of seven answers) clearly pierced Harvey to the quick: "Bloopers/Misread Cards."

Whoa, that is rough.

And if you're not sure why, here's the story: While Harvey may occasionally misread a card on "Feud" during the 10-plus years he's been hosting, he made headlines in 2015 when he read out the wrong winner of the Miss Universe contest. While hosting that pageant, he'd said Miss Colombia, Adriana Gutierrez was the winner, and she had the crown, the sash and the flowers all presented to her before things got fixed. (The winner: Miss Philippines, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach.)

Harvey, hosting the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Despite the flub, he went on to continue to host the Miss Universe pageants, but in 2019 there was confusion over a National Costume contest winner and the woman who stood next to him on stage, Miss Malaysia, who was mistakenly identified as the winner. (Coincidently, like in 2015, Miss Philippines was the actual winner.)

Blaming the teleprompter, he said at the time, "Y'all got to quit doing this to me. I can read.”

“Now, they are trying to fix it now," he continued. "See? This is what they did to me back in 2015 — played me short like that.”

On Monday's episode of "Feud," the whole category was a catalog of Harvey failures, losses and one very confusing answer. He readily acknowledged that he's had several wives (three) and children (seven), jobs (countless), and suits (he's always been a snazzy dresser). We have to applaud the comedian for taking it on the chin in the name of comedy.

"Feud," after all, is a great platform for Harvey's mugging and the occasional bizarre or risqué response from a contestant.

But there's one answer that's puzzling us just about as much as it seemed to puzzle Harvey and his audience: four survey respondents said, "hands."

Hands? Accurate, but ... really?

"Who are these four people?" Harvey asked his audience. "What are they talking about?"

We might need a whole separate survey to figure out that particular question!