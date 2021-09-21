Steve Harvey ecstatic daughter is dating Michael B. Jordan: 'He's just a good guy'

Steve Harvey is tickled pink that his youngest daughter, Lori Harvey, has found love with Michael B. Jordan.

"I don't speak publicly about this type of stuff, but I'm happy for my daughter right now. I really am," he told “PEOPLE (the TV Show!).” "It's the first time I've been happy for her (in a relationship). And it's the first time she's been happy."

The “Family Feud” host can’t seem to find a weak spot in Jordan.

"He's just a good guy,” he said. “If he wasn't, get him out of here, 'cause I have ways. But I can't say nothing bad, man. He's just got a great family, man. He's a spiritual guy."

Harvey and Jordan went public with their relationship in January, a tough move for the actor who likes his privacy, but felt he needed to do so to set the record straight.

"There's certain areas of my life that I chose to put out there, more of a way to be like, 'All right, it's there. Now we've got to move on, right?'" he told Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY in May.

In addition to a blockbuster acting career, Jordan, 34, is also People’s reigning Sexiest Man Alive, but Steve Harvey isn’t buying the hype because he’s more focused on Lori.

"He's not the sexiest man alive to me, at all," he said. "I haven't seen it. I haven't seen anything sexy yet.

“But I'm a father. I don't give a damn if you (are) cute. I just want somebody to treat my princess the way I treat her."

Lori Harvey says she and the “Black Panther” star have good chemistry.

“We just really balance each other,” she said Monday on “The Real.” “And I really do believe in the statement when they say, ‘When you know, you know.’ And I think that really applies to our situation.

“We just have a really good time together. He’s so sweet, very attentive. He listens to me, the things that I say that I want and he really makes an effort.”

Her father’s kind comments about Jordan shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, either, since he has previously gushed about him, saying he can’t find a flaw, despite his best efforts.

"This guy is such a good guy, man,” he told “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in March. “He is one of the nicest guys, man. I met his father. I’ve sat up with him. We’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothing wrong with him. I’m hoping to.”