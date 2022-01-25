'Office' mini-reunion! Steve Carell joins John Krasinski on new movie

For the first time since leaving Dunder Mifflin, "The Office" co-stars Steve Carell and John Krasinski will reunite on-screen in Paramount's new family movie "If."

Krasinski will write, direct and star in the film. Along with Carell, "An Officer and a Gentleman" and "Roots" star Louis Gossett Jr., "Minari" breakout Alan Kim, and "The Walking Dead" actor Cailey Fleming have also been added to the call sheet. They will join previously announced cast members Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fiona Shaw.

The official logline has yet to be revealed, but the story is based on Krasinski's original idea about a child's journey to rediscover their imagination. It is similarly unclear who anyone will be playing in "If."

The film is scheduled to be released on Nov. 17, 2023, just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Krasinski shared his excitement on social media, writing, "Ah, what if one day I could assemble my dream cast? What... IF."

As Jim Halpert and Michael Scott on "The Office," Krasinski and Carell's characters depicted a one-sided workplace bromance on the long-running NBC sitcom. Following "The Office," Krasinski made a name for himself as a filmmaker, directing the box office hits "A Quiet Place" and "A Quiet Place Part II." Carell recently starred in Netflix's TV series "Space Force" and the Apple TV+ workplace drama "The Morning Show." On the film front, his latest credits include Jon Stewart's political comedy "Irresistible," Adam McKay's political satire "Vice" and Universal's upcoming apolitical animated sequel "Minions: The Rise of Gru."

Krasinski will produce "If" via his company, Sunday Night, with partners Allyson Seeger and Andrew Form. Reynolds will also produce via his company, Maximum Effort. George Dewey will serve as an executive producer.

Kim is best known for his celebrated role in "Minari," the heartwarming family drama from writer-director Lee Isaac Chung. He's gearing up to star alongside Elsie Fisher in "Latchkey Kids" and will appear next opposite Awkwafina in "Nora From Queens." The 14-year-old Fleming has appeared in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," the Disney+ series "Loki" and "Peppermint" with Jennifer Garner.

