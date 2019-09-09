When it comes to shouting Kelly Clarkson's name, there's no one more perfect for the job than Steve Carell.

The actor made an appearance on the first episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," which aired Monday. The comedian walked onstage and up to a microphone, where he said:

"Live on tape from Universal Studios in Hollywood, ladies and gentlemen, AHHHHHHH Kelly Clarkson!"

Fans of "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" may recognize the special link between Carell and Clarkson. In one very memorable scene in the 2005 movie, Carell is getting his chest waxed and shouts out "Kelly Clarkson!" as he deals with the pain.

It turns out the pair didn't meet until 13 years later, when their paths crossed at the 2018 Golden Globes. Carell tweeted a photo with the singer, with the caption, "Finally."

Clarkson has been preparing for her show for months, doing everything from giving fans a behind-the-scenes tour of the set to admitting to Ellen DeGeneres that she was trying to learn how to listen more when she interviews guests.

"I have literally been watching — like, I’ve seen your show, tons of it. I watch all your episodes and Oprah’s and everyone’s because I’m like, 'How do I listen?'" she said.

While Carell kicked off the premiere episode, not everything went according to plan. Clarkson's first guest was supposed to be actor Kevin Hart; however, he had to pull out after he suffered back injuries in a car crash.

Thankfully, another A-lister was happy to step in. As Clarkson's show tweeted Sept. 4, Dwayne Johnson left his honeymoon early so he could fill in for his friend.