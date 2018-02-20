Sterling K. Brown is hosting 'SNL' — and his announcement is the best

It's finally happening! Sterling K. Brown is hosting "Saturday Night Live" for the very first time.
Just a month after fans on Twitter clamored for the "This Is Us" star to host the legendary comedy sketch show, the actor is set to star on the March 10 episode — and no one is more excited about it than he is.
The two-time Emmy winner took to Twitter with a hilarious short video that found him imagining the thrill of hearing his name announced during the show's famous opening sequence.
In the clip, Brown stares at himself in a mirror. "Live from New York it's Saturday night...with your host, Sterling K. Brown," he says, dragging out his name in his best imitation of late "SNL" announcer Don Pardo.
Brown then looks directly into the camera to to share his zeal about the upcoming episode, which will also feature singer-songwriter James Bay as musical guest.
"Be there or be square. Your boy is going to have the time of his life," he says, punching the air in excitement.
In his caption for the cute clip, Brown revealed that hosting the show was a "a dream come true." He even came up with his own clever hashtag: #SKBSNL.
Watch Brown share his happy news in the video above!