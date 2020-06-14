Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Allison Holker celebrate Loving Day with sweet wedding pics

On Friday, Stephen "tWitch" Boss shared a photo of his wedding day to "So You Think You Can Dance" star Allison Holker in honor of Loving Day.

Loving Day marks the anniversary of Loving v. Virginia, the landmark Supreme Court case from 1967 that overturned laws banning interracial marriage. The case involved Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial couple whose marriage was initially deemed illegal according to Virginia state law.

First married in 1958, it took the couple nearly a decade to win the right to legalize their union.

"Love wins. 53 years ago today, our life together became a possibility. Forever turned into reality. Our family, our legacy," Boss wrote on Instagram to commemorate the anniversary.

"We couldn’t have gotten here without Mr. & Mrs. Loving. And just like their love for each other paved the way for change, I want for our love to do the same. To be a picture of hope. A picture of happiness."

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" DJ shared the sweet moment from his wedding day alongside a photo of the Lovings.

Holker also shared another wedding snap side-by-side with a portrait of the Lovings.

While interracial marriage was legalized more than half century ago, many couples say they still face unique hurdles.

"And just like their love for each other paved the way for change, I want for our love to do the same. To be a picture of hope. A picture of happiness. A picture that ACTUALLY looks like a really dope puzzle. Like, pieces that at one time were apart indefinitely, until someone said 'nah, there’s a bigger picture here.' Building that picture takes patience. Humility. Focus. Optimism. Vision. Steadfastness," he said.

“There’s also another picture that needs that kind of attention. The picture of all people in America, seen as just that, people. Love fights. Loving wins. So, strap your gloves on America,” he added. “Let’s EVERY SINGLE ONE OF US spread the love and light of equality and do what’s right to make this a place where our kids don’t have to be scared to be the unique piece of this puzzle we live in.”